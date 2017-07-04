Video: Messi breaks out baffling Dance Moves with New Wife - The Herald Nigeria

Barcelona star Lionel Messi who got married on Saturday has released a video in which he’s showing off his dance moves with his new wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

The childhood sweethearts and now husband and wife twirled on the dance floor on their wedding night with their guests looking on in admiration.

The wedding went on despite reports of Messi’s Mother had tried to upstage the bride by wearing a similar dress to the bride which is seen as disrespectful in Argentina.

Messi and Antonella have two children together and will now embark on their honeymoon.

There have been reports that in his return he will sign a new deal with Barcelona.

You can watch the video below.

