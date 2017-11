Popular Musician, songwriter and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole better known as Mr Eazi fell and hurt himself yesterday at the MOBO Awards during his performance.

The singer had fallen off the stage while performing in the concert at Machester, England.

Mr Eazi was said to have hurt himself as there were bruises on his face hence could not continue with his performance.

See the video below:

