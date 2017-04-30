Video: I Have Names And Dates - Reno Omokri Threatens To Reveal US' Involvement In Jonathan's Loss - The Herald Nigeria

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has threatened to reveal the names and other documents regarding the interest of the United States in the last presidential elections which saw the present president, Muhammadu Buhari into office.

Recall that the former president had last week in a book titled “Against the Run of Play,” written by the Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay newspaper, Olusegun Adeniyi, alleged that the UK, US and France played important role in seeing to his defeat.

The former aide to the president while backing the claim made by his former boss took to his social media page on Facebook in a 10 minute video posted on Saturday night to vow that he will expose the parties involved.

Reno Omokri in the video alleged that a US official was invited into a meeting where his government agreed to provide support in ousting the former president from office.

He further said: “I have names of those who attended and dates, venues of the meetings.

“I will reveal in my book to be released in June but first I will give the manuscript for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for his input.”

Watch video below:

Segun Adeniyi's Book and the Conspiracy to Remove Jonathan تم نشره بواسطة ‏‎Reno Omokri‎‏ في 29 أبريل، 2017

