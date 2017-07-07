Video: Nnamdi Kanu threatens to kill ex-president Obasanjo - The Herald Nigeria

Leader of the secessionist group, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu said he has instructed his members to kill the former president Obasanjo if any evil should befall him.

Addressing elders and chieftains at his residence in Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State on yesterday, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said his organization would kill the former President and wipe out his entire lineage if he attempts to harm the IPOB leader.

Mr Kanu’s threat came after former President Obasanjo commented that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the campaigning for the secession of Biafra, a cause spearheaded by Mr Kanu.

Watch the video below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment