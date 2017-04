The traditional ruler of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu has sparked controversy after his action directed at the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II out during an event.

The Lagos state traditional ruler refused an handshake from his counterpart, a move described as insulting to the traditional ruler.

It is however unknown why the Oba of Lagos refused to honor the Ooni’s greetings.

