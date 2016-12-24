Video: Olajumoke Orisaguna in tears as she reflects on 2016, her life-changing year - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

In this video, breadseller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, talks about her journey in the limelight so far and how even though a lot of people promised her things, only two people came through.

Certainly, Olajumoke’s sudden shoot to stardom remains one of the most inspirational events of the year 2016.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse, Olajumoke talked about her unexpected journey to fame and two names that kept on recurring in her speech were TY Bello and Sujimoto.

The model appeared to be beyond grateful due to the roles the two people (TY Bello and Sujimoto) have played in her life transformation.

While speaking, an emotional Olajumoke almost in tears said:

“Ever since all of these started, the major people I have seen are TY Bello and Sujimoto. The two of them have been taking care of me and the children.

“Anything I need, they do for me. TY Bello is like my mother in Lagos. Sujimoto is like my father in Lagos.

“May God bless them. May God lift them up more than he he already has.”

The model who has enjoyed ambassadorial positions with some top business brands in Nigeria, spoke highly of the likes of Payporte, Stanbic IBTC, Shirley’s Bakery and once again, Sujimoto.

According to her, these organisations helped her handle some of her financial responsibilities. Especially the school fees of her children.

“I am an ambassador for Payporte. I am an ambassador for Shirley’s Bakery in Abuja. They have all been nice to me.

“Those who have helped me… Stanbic IBTC paid my children’s school fees. Two of my children. Uncle Sujimoto also pays me a salary every month. I do not do anything for them.”

Watch the video below:

