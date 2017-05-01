VIDEO: 'I have Only One House And Two pairs of shoes' - Former Governor Peter Obi - The Herald Nigeria

Former Governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi has stated that he has used only one wristwatch for 17 years and has only two pairs shoes.

He made this revelation during a question and answer session at the Platform which held at the Covenant Christian Centre on Monday, 1st of May, 2017.

Speaking at the event, Mr Obi said when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his house at Osborne, Ikoyi, Lagos, they found nothing.

Speakers at this event included His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) The Vice-President, The Federal Republic of Nigeria; Mrs. Kemi Adeosun Honourable Minister of Finance; Peter Obi Former Governor, Anambra State; Prince Bimbo Olashore Chairman, Board of Governance, Olashore International School; Andrew S. Nevin Partner, Financial Services Advisory Leader. Chief Economist, PwC West Africa; Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe

CEO, Bestman Games; Roman Oseghale Head Consultant, IntelServe Inc

