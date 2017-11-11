A South African Pastor, Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro, ordered a man to sleep with his wife on live TV, during a prayer session.

Prophet Mboro who is the leader of the Church of Incredible Happening was praying for the husband who is impotent to regain his libido.

The unusual prayer session took place at the couple’s home. The pastor asked the husband to take down his pants while he ordered the wife to place her hands on his penis, the preacher later went ahead and ordered the couple to have sex while filming.

The controversial pastor became popular after he made an outrageous claim to have gone to heaven in 2016, he also said he had gone to hell to defeat Lucifer and rid the world of all evil.

Watch the video below :

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

