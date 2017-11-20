It was the talk of the town, the multi-million Naira wedding of Bilyaminu Mohammed Bello, the son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Haliru Bello and Maryam Sanda, the daughter of Former Aso Savings Executive Director, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.

The mother of the bride, Hajia Aliyu was a top shot in the Aso Savings and Loans bank and wrote serial petitions exposing Tunde Ayeni’s alleged multi-billion fraud that sank the institution, wiping away depositors wealth. Aso Savings chairman, Tunde Ayeni was recently detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his role in the Aso Savings financial scandal.

The PDP 2015 campaign was also reportedly sponsored by Aso Savings bad loans driving it into financial comatose. The mother of the bride accused of murdering her husband in a jealous rage was said to have criminally pocketed N120 million during her time at Aso Savings which forced the hand of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to withdraw his nomination of her candidacy to the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC).

The father of the groom appeared in court in 2016 in a wheelchair. He was in court over his role in the $2.1 billion arms scandal popularly called Dasuki gate.

A video of the couple from their wedding celebration has emerged. Fast forward to 3:30 if you are finicky about data consumption.

THE WEDDING VIDEO:

