Video: Who is the Presidency? - Babachir Lawal - The Herald Nigeria

In response to the statement released by the Presidency on his suspension, Secretary General of the Federation, David Babachir Lawal was seen telling the reporters to ask the presidency why he was suspended.

Informed that his suspension was announced by the presidency and asked if the statement was true, he asked: “Ask them now. Why you dey ask me?

“Who is the presidency?”

He had been in a meeting with vice-president when Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, announced his suspension pending investigations into the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

Watch the video below,

Also suspended is the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, who claimed that the huge sums of money found in an Ikoyi apartment belonged to the agency and is for covert operations.

