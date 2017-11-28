Prince Harry and Hollywood actress Meghan Markle are the defacto couple of the moment. Ever since their engagement was made public, the public has been unable to get enough of the couple.

Meghan is not exactly what people would expect as a princess. She’s mixed race and an ex-divorcee. She’s also a high profile actress, something that would normally be expected to unsettle the normally conservative family.

The two looked clearly in love as they sat down to do an interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain where they talked about how they met and how the Prince had never heard of Meghan as at when they first met.

You can watch the video below.

