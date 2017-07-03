Love In The Air As Prince Okojie Waxes Lyrical Over Mercy Johnson - The Herald Nigeria

Actress and part time politician Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband Prince Okojie woke up this Monday morning feeling all in love with each other and took to Instagram to express their affection.

Prince Okojie was all gushy over the posted photos of his wife on his page with a caption that left several mouths opened.

He wrote; “After 3 she’s still Super Hot” Makes me wanna TOAST her again and again. who non see you EYES dey pain am. I’m so Graced and Blessed…MERCY fall on [email protected]

Mercy Johnson-Okojie happily replied her husband saying; “awww my love….too many reasons why I love you”

See the photos below,

