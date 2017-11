Popular Music act Sheyi Shey fell on stage while performing on stage at the Africa Music Awards 2017 held in Lagos.

Shey Shey had tried to turn but fell and quickly picked herself up and continued her performance like nothing happened.

The music star who spoke on the incident said, “As a professional, the show must continue despite the fall.”

Watch the video below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print