Marvins first lady, Tiwa Savage who headlined the BuckwyldnBreathless show yesterday, thrilled the audience with her performance and brought Sean, five year old son of Dance Queen Kaffy, to join her on stage.

According the the music star, the little Sean had challenged her to a dance competition during their rehearsals.

Tiwa said ‘Sean challenged me yesterday at rehearsals,’ Tiwa said. ‘He said he can dance better than me. Oya come Sean, let’s have our competition.’

