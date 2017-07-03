Video: Toke Makinwa Talks About Her Ex-Husband, Maje Ayida - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian OAP, vlogger and author of the book ‘On Becoming’ has in a recent chat spoken about her ex-husband, Maje Ayida who impregnated his side chick after he got married to the OAP.

The OAP who stopped by for an episode of ‘Real Talk With Anele’ had nothing bad to say about her ex-husband as she noted that he is a great guy.

Toke Makinwa who is currently in South Africa to promote her Book ‘On Becoming’ despite the legal battle between her and her estranged husband, Maje Ayida gave a detailed account of what happened in 18-months of marriage to the fitness trainer.

Toke who talked about learning to forgive said: “I have no regrets because I feel like everything happened the way it was supposed to happen for me to get to where I am now because if I did not get married, perhaps I’d be that girl who will always wonder what it felt like to be married to him. He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other.”

