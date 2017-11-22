A Restaurant where everyone is HIV positive and all staff employed must be HIV positive has been discovered in Toronto.

June’s Eatery was created earlier in the week after it advertised two four-course dinners made by 14 HIV-positive chefs for $125 — one yesterday, the other today. Both of them sold out.

A survey by Casey House, Canada’s only hospital dedicated to people living with HIV/AIDS, found that nearly half of Canadians wouldn’t eat a meal prepared by someone with the disease, even though health experts say the infection can’t be transmitted that way.

Organizers have revealed that they even welcome “negative coverage,” though, as the “entire point of the pop-up” is “exposing the ignorance and blame around HIV and AIDS.”

They added that they did their best to test people, too and mailed jars of soup prepared by the HIV-positive team to newsrooms “across Canada.

