VIDEO: Trump Shares Meme Of Himself Tackling CNN - The Herald Nigeria

Trump has once agained regaled his fans and shocked both detractors and neutrals alike by sharing a wrestlemania meme of himself tackling CNN.

The video showed him physically tackling CNN and repeatedly punching him in the face; a an edited footage from Trump’s Wrestlemania event where he bodyslammed, beat, and and shaved the head of Vince McMahon in 2007.

This comes after CNN was hit with two scandals that have left the credibility of the news outlet severely battered, much to the delight of the President and his supporters.

See the a picture of the meme below,

You can follow the link above to view the video.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment