VIDEO: Tuface Talks About Nationwide Protest Held Yesterday - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia took to his social media page to comment on the nationwide protest which held yesterday.

Recall that the music icon had along with his partner, Enough is Enough group called for a nationwide protest to alert the government on the current suffering in the country.

Tuface however pulled out of the nationwide protest at the last minute citing security as his reason.

In reaction to the protest which held without him, Tuface in a video shared on his Instagram page to thank Nigerians for going out to make the protest a reality.

See the video he shared on his social media page below:

visit onevoice.ng 2 talk how e take do u or affect u. I respect everybodys opinion. #istandwithnigeria #onelove A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:53am PST

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment