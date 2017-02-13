Video: Watch Busta Rhymes diss 'President Agent Orange' at Grammy Awards - The Herald Nigeria

Following the recent attempts by President Trump to enforce the Immigration ban and its subsequent suspension by the judiciary, Grammy Awards performers, A Tribe called Quest, joined Grammy newcomer, Anderson Paak on stage for one of the most politically-charged performances of Sunday night.

Amid calls to “resist” and chants of “we the people,” the hip hop legends took shots at President Donald Trump.

“I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States. I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban,” Busta Rhymes, who joined the band, said.

The group then busted through a makeshift wall — a stand-in for the one Trump hopes to build on the U.S.-Mexico border — before people of various nationalities — some wearing headscarves — took the stage and formed a line.

