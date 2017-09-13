Following up on the their wave-making new song, Water & Fire, Big Brother Naija Runners-Up, Bisola Aiyeola and ex-Project Fame West African winner, Jeff Akoh have released visuals for the new tune.

Shot and directed by talented cinematographer, The Opal Eye, the video is released officially today, Wednesday, September 13th across all media platforms.

The song is released by newly established Temple Music, a sister firm of leading creative talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).

Water And Fire is a teaser to Jeff Akoh’s highly anticipated album entitled Lokoja which will be released worldwide on October 27th. Bisola is also scheduled to release her body of work in the first quarter of 2018.

