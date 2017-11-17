Video: Wizkid and Davido’s team clash violently in Dubai

The war between NigerianMusic top stars Wizkid and Davido, took a violent turn last night at the One African Music festival.

According to reports, Wizkid allegedly attacked a member of Davido’s gang which led to a physical clash between both teams.

While none of the parties have debunked the fight nor posted about it, social media users have however criticized them over the act urging the music stars to be in unity and represent Nigeria positively.

The viral video of the fight can be seen below and some of the critics:

 

Priscilla

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON