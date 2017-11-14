Video: Woman catches her husband in bed with her mother

A British woman has caught her baby daddy in bed with her mother after being suspicious of their relationship.

The woman had told her baby daddy to bring their son to her mother’s house and he should sleep over till she returns.

She later returned to the house very early the next day unannounced to find her mother and baby daddy in bed together all naked.

Upon sighting them, she screamed in anger and her mother jumped up from the bed and tried to explain but her daughter wasn’t having it.

Her mother tried to explain nothing was going on, but the angry lady slammed her saying they had four beds in the house and a couch.

The baby daddy on his part woke up during the ruckus but lay back down and slept as mother and daughter quarrelled.

See the video below:

