Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana has stated that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye is creating more business centres, not churches.

This is in reaction to a statement that was credited to the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church, which he stated that he would love to build churches everywhere so as to make it easy for worshipers to walk to them.

In a video circulating the media, Femi Falana said the focus isn’t in building many churches as most of the worship centers are engrossed in the income generation.

Recall that the archbishop emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, had also condemned the plan by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to build new church branches.

Okogie, in an interview had said most of these churches are nothing but business centres and the nation does not need more of them.

See the video of Femi Falana mking the statement :

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

