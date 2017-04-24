Viewing Center Tragedy: Fashola to demolish buildings under high tension cables nationwide - The Herald Nigeria

Following last Thursday’s tragedy at a football viewing center in Calabar, the Federal Government says it will soon embark on a nationwide demolition of structures built under high tension cables in order to forestall deaths resulting from electrocution, with Cross River as a pivot state

This was made known by the Minister of Works Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to journalists in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The Minister, who was represented by the Managing Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA), Peter Ewesor, was also accompanied to the state by the MD Power Consortium LTD, Matthew Eberbie.

The purpose of the visit was to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain what could have led to the disaster and proffer safety measures to avoid a recurrence.

The group also proceeded to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where most of the victims are presently undergoing treatment.

