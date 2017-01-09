 Vigilante leader flees after defiling 4-Year-Old girl - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Vigilante leader flees after defiling 4-Year-Old girl

The leader of a local vigilante group in one of the communities in Ughelli, Delta state is currently on the run after he was alleged to have defiled a four-year-old girl.

A resident of the community said that the mother of the girl reported the matter to the Ughelli ‘A’ Police Division, when she noticed a milky discharge from the private part of the victim.

The source said: “Probing further, the little girl was able to identify the vigilante leader as the person behind her ordeal.

“Immediately, the matter was lodged at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station. But before the police could arrive, the suspect fled through the ceiling of the room he was locked in.”

Confirming the incident, an officer at the police station said: “We received a report of the incident. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

