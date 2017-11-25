A small village of Albenin in the canton of Valais in Switzerland which is a quiet and peaceful town with spectacular views, is offering N25m for families willing to reside there.

The offer is to enable people to move into the remote village as young people are leaving in droves.

The initiative is meant to attract families and people under age 45 who are seeking to buy or build a new home.

Each adult will be offered a little over $25 thousand for their time, with each child being worth about $10 thousand.

According to municipality president Beat Jost, the population has dwindled to a measly 240, and the village school has even closed, forcing the community’s 7 remaining children to commute to another nearby town.

There is a precondition which states that ‘Payouts will only be made to families willing to spend over £151,925 buying a house, and anyone who moves away after less than ten years will be forced to hand back the cash.”

