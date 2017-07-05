Vincent Enyeama Ridiculed By Lille, Sacked Via SMS - The Herald Nigeria

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, who retired from the national team during the Sunday Oliseh reign as the Super Eagles coach has been sacked by the new Lille coach, Marcelo Bielsa.

The Nigerian goalkeeper is among the eleven players sacked by the club’s new Argentine coach.

The coach was reported to have sent sms to all the players involved including Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu, Tunisia’s Naim Sliti and Ivory Coast’s Junior Tallo revealing their services are no longer needed at the club.

The new manager was reported to have said that they are not part of his plans for the club.

Enyeama, who has 101 appearances for the Super Eagles just last season penned a deal with the club and has been reported to likely follow the lead of Tallo who said: “As for me, I’m under contract. I will respect the two years I have left. I’m in no hurry.”

The Ivorian while speaking to French Newspaper, L’Equipe added: “I want to establish myself at Lille.

“It’s the club that wants me to leave. We’ll see if they find a solution between now and the end of the transfer window. I’m calm. It’s a bit bizarre, but I’m handling it OK.

“I was informed like the others, by text. We’re under contract, the club does what it wants.”

Tallo added: “We would have liked to have had a discussion. But it’s a business choice made by the bosses. The club has already made some summer signings including Burkina Faso international goalkeeper Herve Koffi following Lille’s disappointing 11th place finish in Ligue 1 last season. But the African quartet, former captain Rio Mavuba, Eder, Julian Palmieri, Marko Basa, Éric Bauthéac, Lenny Nangis and Marvin Martin have been ordered to stay away from the rest of the squad as pre-season started on 3 July.”

Enyeama has made a total of 164 appearances for the club since he joined in June 2011.

Confirming the move, the Nigerian goalkeeper on Monday tweeted a photo with some of his fellow players who were sacked from the team and captioned it, “Always a pleasure to be back with the team.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment