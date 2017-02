Popular music artists Drake and Nicki Minaj have been reunited for the first time in a number of years.

Both artists used to be pretty close until their friendship took a nosedive around 2013.

They were both seen at a studio with popular rapper Lil’ Wayne which suggested that they were working on another track together.

The images have gone viral on social media ever since Drake posted them on his instagram page prompting talk of both iconic artists possibly re-igniting their relationship.

