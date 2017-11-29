A video which features a white man hawking drinks by the roadside in England is currently trending as many have expressed surprise at the video.

The unidentified white man can be seen selling soft drinks to a couple of Nigerians who are passing by and who had to stop, unable to believe that such a practise could occur in the UK.

The enterprising man stood on the side of the road during a period of traffic and sold his wares with the Nigerian family bemused, but they patronised him anyway.

You can watch the video below.

The hustle is real everywhere…White man selling can drinks by the roadside in the UK…I thought this happened only in our country…cc @nikkilaoye A post shared by LIB – Linda Ikeji Blog (@lindaikejiblog) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

