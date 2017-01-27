 Virginity Is A Burden, Virgins Are Burdens - Popular Pastor - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Virginity Is A Burden, Virgins Are Burdens – Popular Pastor

A popular Ghanaian pastor and marriage counselor has thrown a major shade at virgins.

The pastor and marriage counselor, George Lutterodt made this known while on the OK Radio station in Ghana.

He disclosed that men don’t like burdens and virgins were a burden to men, adding that God and the Bible does not outrightly condemn prostitution.

He said: “Virginity is a burden. Look, if you gather ten men in Ghana, eight of them don’t want to have virgins because virgins are burdens”.

Watch video below:

