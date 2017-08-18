Virginity Scandal: Toyo Baby Replies Trolls Who Claimed She Lied About Her Virginity - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Toyo Baby, has come under heavy criticism from fans especially after she revealed in a recent Instagram post that she was molested while she was much younger.

Coming after the Jenifa’s Diary star claimed she was a virgin and promoted abstinence till marriage, fans who felt misguided and misled by her personality took to her social media page to troll her.

Recall that Toyo Baby born Olayode Juliana had in her book chronicled how she was assaulted sexually by a married man.

Her fans wrote:

In reply, the actress wrote:

“Sleeping already??? I would be sleeping soon too… 😀😂😁

Rebirth is making people cry o! But more importantly, it is inspiring people. I feel very fulfilled.

Some people hardly change: they are already criticising my book without reading it…lol

Those who have read it have become my friends 😊

To get yours, please visit www.olayodejuliana.com/rebirth

Link on Bio/Profile

Good night fam.

God bless you…please rest well!

#rebirth

#thebook

#bestseller”

