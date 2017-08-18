 Virginity Scandal: Toyo Baby Replies Trolls Who Claimed She Lied About Her Virginity - The Herald Nigeria

Virginity Scandal: Toyo Baby Replies Trolls Who Claimed She Lied About Her Virginity

Nollywood actress, Toyo Baby, has come under heavy criticism from fans especially after she revealed in a recent Instagram post that she was molested while she was much younger.

Coming after the Jenifa’s Diary star claimed she was a virgin and promoted abstinence till marriage, fans who felt misguided and misled by her personality took to her social media page to troll her.

Recall that Toyo Baby born Olayode Juliana had in her book chronicled how she was assaulted sexually by a married man.

Her fans wrote:

In reply, the actress wrote:

“Sleeping already??? I would be sleeping soon too… 😀😂😁
Rebirth is making people cry o! But more importantly, it is inspiring people. I feel very fulfilled.
Some people hardly change: they are already criticising my book without reading it…lol
Those who have read it have become my friends 😊
To get yours, please visit www.olayodejuliana.com/rebirth
Link on Bio/Profile
Good night fam.
God bless you…please rest well!
#rebirth
#thebook
#bestseller”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar