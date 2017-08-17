Winnie Harlow Goes Unclad To Promote Body Positivity - The Herald Nigeria

Canadian model and vitiligo queen, Winnie Harlow has taken to her social media page to stylishly take shots at body shamers as she promoted her body.

The Vitiligo spokesperson who was some months ago romantically linked with Canadian rapper, Drake, as they both partied into the night took to her Instagram page to share the message along with nude photos of herself.

The 23-year-old model wrote: “🦁 the real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others. I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”

See photos she shared below:

