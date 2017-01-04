Vivica Fox In Tears As She Makes Shocking Revelation About 50 Cent - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Vivica Fox on Wendy Williams Show has revealed that American rapper, Curtis Jackson popularly known as 50 Cent remains her one true love.
Vivica Fox’s claim comes in the wake of the social media spat between her and the rapper.
Speaking on Wendy Williams’ show, teary Vivica Fox said: “I will always have love for him.”
She continued: “As much as we have been through, I will always have love for him, I’ve said the he was literally like, my true love.
“He was you guys,
“I hated to have to beef with him but I don’t let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.”
Emotional Vivica Fox also revealed that she walked up to the rapper to bury the hatchet during a Knicks game when Wendy questioned her.
Wendy Williams had on the show asked: “Did you walk past 50?” to which she replied: “No, I walked to him. I walked over to him and I told him ‘Happy New Year’,”
Watch interview below:
