VP Osinbajo's Gate House To Cost N250milllion - Dino Melaye Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi State and the chairman of the Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory has revealed that the construction of the vice president’s gatehouse will cost a total of N250 million.

Dino Melaye today while addressing lawmakers called for the review of the construction plan and cost based on the quotation submitted for the construction the official residence of the vice president.

Dino Melaye revealed that the construction of the three-bedroomed apartment gatehouse will cost N250m.

Dino Melaye further countered the cost allocated to the construction of the official residence for the Senate President and the House of Reps Speaker.

