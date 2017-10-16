The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday commended the Osun state government for the prompt payment of the 2017 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fee of its public secondary school students.

The body gave the commendation at the 2017 WAEC Committee Meeting held with the Osun Commissioner for Education, Mr Kola Omotunde-Young, in Osogbo.

An official of the examination body, Dr Olusanya Dacosta, said Osun state was among the few states not owing WAEC.

Dacosta, who also commended the state government for not giving room for examination malpractice, however, urged teachers to always strive to cover the school curriculum before students sit for any external examination.

Earlier in his remarks, Omotunde-Young thanked the examination body for recognising the positive input of the state administration in the education sector.

He enjoined the examination body to carry out a review of its questions to encourage critical and creative thinking, synthesis, analysis, comprehension and functional application of knowledge. (NAN)

