WAEC to partner with Osun on e-testing of students

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday said it would partner with the Osun State Government in the area of electronic assessment of students.

WAEC Head National Office (HNO), Mr Olu Adenipekun, made the disclosure when he led a delegation of the Council on a courtesy visit to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo.

According to Adenipekun, the visit was in recognition of the state’s giant steps in the introduction of ICT to teaching and learning at the pre-tertiary level of education.

He said that WAEC was already considering the construction of ultra-modern testing and training centres in Osogbo and other parts of the country for the electronic assessment.

“We in WAEC will require support and assistance of the state government with allocation of land in conducive location for this project.

“The council is willing to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to create avenues for experience-sharing with teachers in secondary schools in the state.

“This will be in the areas of standardised testing and candidates/students assessment,’’ the HNO said.

He said that WAEC was working hard in curbing malpractice in its examinations, adding it was a major challenge and had remained a menace in the education sector.

“The council is committed to improving its service delivery to stakeholders in fulfilling its mandate as an examination body.

“We will continually ensure the smooth conduct of our examinations.

“We are equally open for collaboration in the training of teachers in order to improve the performance of candidates in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE),’’ he said.

Adenipekun commended the governor, saying that the council was proud of his landmark achievements in the education sector.

He singled out the introduction of “Opon Imo’’ (meaning tablet of knowledge) by the state government as a major breakthrough of Aregbesola’s administration in the education sector.

“The immense contribution of your administration in the development of infrastructural facilities in schools, in particular, the ‘Mega Schools Project’, is remarkable.

“We also notice and commend your quest to sustain the Yoruba culture,’’ he said.

Responding, Aregbesola commended WAEC for diligent conduct of various diets of assessment tests that qualified candidates to pursue further education in tertiary institutions.

He said that he was ready to partner with WAEC in all developmental programmes that would impact on the students, the teachers and the state at large.

The governor promised to approve land for the proposed e-testing and training centre as requested by the WAEC.

“I am happy you are here today to recognise our little efforts in improving the quality of teaching and learning.

“But we are not particularly happy with our performance because we are still not where we want to be.

“Our progress is steady, certain and with that progress, it has guaranteed us the need to do more.

“Your visit has encouraged us to do more and I want to assure you that we are fully committed and willing to partner with you on all your projects aimed at driving our developmental effort in education.

“What you want to do is a blessing and therefore, I want to appeal to you to register us as your partner in all your projects,’’ the governor said.

Aregbesola also assured his visitors that he would attend the WAEC’s annual council meeting slated for March in Abuja. (NAN)

