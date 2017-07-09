Wails Grow Louder; Hear The Cries Of A Change Agent Over Buharism - The Herald Nigeria

The economic hardship and attendant social difficulties that were ushered onto Nigerians by the change crusaders and their agent of change, ailing President Muhammad Buhari has made some former campaigners to turn to poetry in order to lament their folly.

One man took to his Nairaland account to compose a poem like a heartbroken lover whose groom had abandoned her pregnant and at the alter. The Nairalander who goes by the moniker Terkimbi01 composed:

I wanted a change, prayed for one and hoped for one.

Then they calling with promises sweeter than honey.

I was convinced. I believed and I took a plunge.

I have sat down to compare Buhari to Jonathan and APC to PDP, and my conclusion is this, I made a terrible mistake.

My dad told me, its not as it seemed. He said he would rather not vote than vote Buhari.

I told him to relax, its our time.

I assured him in one year, he will change his story.

Today, I am ashame to discuss politics with Dad.

He is a gentle man. and he does not mock me.

What is really better?

What has changed?

I have discovered the media houses are criminals.

They have the power to shape opinion and they use it against the people. They used against me.

Fulani has been invading our lands but nothing like what has happened within the 2 years if this devilish change.

The army is no where to be found.

They are rather shooting armless and harmless civilians of the shia and IPOB.

in 2019, I might end up not voting.

if Buhari can be such a fraud and catastrophic failure, I don’t know if I can confidence in our so called leaders anymore. I feel personally embarrassed and I am finding it hard to forgive myself.

Henceforth, we shall seek for leaders who shall protect us.

And we are ready for alliance with people who are peaceful.

if we sleep in peace, we have the opportunity to prosper.

