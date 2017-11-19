Arsenal legend, Thiery Henry is the shock name on Wales’ short-list to replace Chris Coleman who recently resigned from his post after failing to guide his team to the World Cup.

The Arsenal legend will be under consderation by the Football Association of Wales as they seek a new head coach, following Coleman’s decision to join Championship strugglers Sunderland.

Henry, 40 currently working as a No2 to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, has ambitions to move into management in the long term.

The Frenchman will have to fight off competition from favourite Ryan Giggs and cult hero Craig Bellamy, who will both be interested in taking on their first front-line role as manager of their national side.

But Henry’s name will be the surprise choice by the suits in Cardiff who have a number of set criteria that must be met.

They are adamant Osian Roberts will stay in his post and that any new man must work with the highly-regarded coach, credited with playingan decisive part in Wales’s success under Coleman.

Wales shocked most pundits by reaching the European Championship semi-finals, before they were beaten by eventual winners Portugal.

Officials in Cardiff will have plenty of time to make the next appointment as Wales are not in action again until March, when they compete in the China Cup.

