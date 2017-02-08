"If You Want to Win Major Title, Go to Bayern"- Ballack to Ozil - The Herald Nigeria

The former Chelsea midfielder believes that Mesut Ozil would have to move from Arsenal to win a major title.

Ballack speaking to Bild newspaper said, “Mesut is an amazing player. He knows that he is one of the undisputed stars at Arsenal,”

“A lot of clubs would love to have him.

“But if he wants to win a major title, he has a bigger chance to achieve that at Bayern.”

The Arsenal midfielder is yet to commit to a new deal with speculation rife that he could leave if Arsene Wenger the man who brought him to London were also to leave.

In an earlier interview, Ozil had said on the matter “The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsène Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to”

Arsenal hope they can tie their star man down but this will prove difficult after all but ending their hopes of a Premier league title this season after a devastating loss to Chelsea and the Champions League looking harder and harder by the day.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment