Mistress America actress, Lola Kirke, wore a sleeveless flowery dress to the Golden Globes without shaving her underarms and did not mind showing off the unshaved armpits.

This will not be the first time she’s walking the red carpet with unshaved armpits.

In June 2015, she walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards after party with hair in her armpit.

She did so again at a New York gala event in 2015 and during a Vanity Fair shoot in December 2015.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment