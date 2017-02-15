 WATCH: Fat Joe And Remy Ma Brag About Tiwa Savage, Call her Best In Africa - The Herald Nigeria

WATCH: Fat Joe And Remy Ma Brag About Tiwa Savage, Call her Best In Africa

Tiwa Savage has been burning up the tracks of late. She signed a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, performed at the Essence’s Black Women in Music event and was seen in various pictures with some of the biggest names in Music.

She has certainly caught the attention of International artistes. In an interview with a radio station, Fat Joe, famous for the hit ‘Lean Back’ and rapper Remy Ma talked about Tiwa Savage.

When asked about the artistes she’d worked with, Fat Joe talked about them and mentioned Tiwa Savage saying that she was the best in Africa.

You can watch the video below. Go Tiwa!

