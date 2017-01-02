 Watch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, others Bring the House down with Powerful Hymn - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

On the 4th of December 2016, there was an end of year service held at the Aso Villa Chapel. In attendance were many past leaders of the country including; Olusegun Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, Yakubu Gowon, Oladipo Diya, Ernest Shoneken, and Com. Ebitu Ukiwe.

What we didn’t know was that they also sang a popular and powerful hymn together. The hymn, Oh God our help in ages past, was written by Isaac Watts sometime in the 1700s and was basically a hymn paraphrasing Psalm 90.

The past leaders, led by Professor Osinbajo, delivered the song complete with studio mics and headphones. While Osinbajo sang his parts in English, the other leaders performed theirs in their native dialects.

The Vice President uploaded the video on Facebook today where it has so far garnered over 60,000 views.

You can watch the video below.

 

