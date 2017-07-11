Wayne Rooney Reveals Why He Signed For Everton - The Herald Nigeria

Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has revealed that he moved back to his boyhood team, Everton so he can force his way back into the England national team.

The English man recently completed a move to the Merseyside after staying 13 years at United and has revealed that he turned down a move to China so he can have a shot at the Three Lions team.

Rooney who had been a bit-part player for the Old Trafford team under the tutelage of Portuguese, Jose Mourinho, believes that moving to China would cost him the chance of a possible return to the English team.

He has not featured for the national team since his 199th match against Scotland, November, 2016.

“As you well know, I love playing for England,” Rooney said.

“Gareth had to make a decision — as Jose Mourinho did — but I spoke to him. I wasn’t playing the football that I like and I don’t think you should play for your country if you are not playing for your club.”

Rooney added, “I want to play for England. If I’d gone to China, which was an option, then I would have called it a day myself.

“It just wouldn’t have been right for me to try to carry on playing for England if I had gone there.”

