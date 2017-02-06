We Didn't Bully Tuface To Abandon The Protest - FG - The Herald Nigeria

The Federal Government have denied bullying Innocent Idibia aka Tuface from organising the Enough is Enough anti-government protest.

According to the Personal Assistant (on Social Media) to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onoche, while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, stated that all that the government was interested in, was for the popular musician, Innocent (Tu-face) Idibia to come and explain why he and his group were organising the protest.

“I could never ever frown against the protest, what I frowned at and I still do, are the motives behind the protest.

“I have come back to Nigeria to see that protests are not really what we see. So when I read in the news “Tu-face to lead other stars to protest President Buhari’s policies”, I looked at the headline and I felt there was something not quite right.

“You can’t protest against something that you are not aware about, what policies are you protesting,” Onoche questioned.

“I wanted to be sure that Tu-face and the people he was leading into the protest understood what the policies were.

“I wanted him to come on national television and explain to Nigerians what those policies he was not happy with were”.

Furthermore, the president’s aide stated “I don’t think he’s been bullied. He has a right to protest.”

According to her, denying anyone such rights can be likened to “beating a child and asking him not to cry”

She also alleged that the exercise is been hijacked by politicians.

