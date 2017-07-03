We Stand for United Nigeria - FCT Indigenes - The Herald Nigeria

FCT indigenes have declared their support for a united Nigeria but call for devolution of more powers to the states.

The natives, under the aegis of Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA), made the call on Monday in a statement signed by the President of the association, Mr Danladi Jeji.

Jeji, however, urged the Federal Government to prevent the country from breaking into groups and ensure the security of all Nigerians.

“We have watched with dismay as federal authorities and security agencies look on as separatist groups have field day calling for dismemberment of Nigeria or giving quit notices to fellow Nigerians.

“Nigeria is bigger than all of us but it is also non-negotiable as erroneously believed in some quarters, especially by those in power.

“Abuja natives believe that we can re-negotiate the content of the Nigerian constitution and structure of the federation by devolving more powers to the states and other parts such as the FCT,’’ he said.

According to him, Abuja natives believe in correcting state-sanctioned injustices in Nigeria through peaceful, political, legislative or judicial methods rather than unilateral declaration of secession or expulsion of non-indigenes through violent means.

He said that the natives had in the past canvassed for decentralisation of powers to natives so they could freely elect their own governor, have an FCT House of Assembly and FCT judiciary. (NAN)

