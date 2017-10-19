The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos State Chapter, Joe Igbokwe has stated that the party at the national level cannot support young persons seeking to be Nigeria’s president because they lack the experience.

The APC chieftain, who doubles as Chairman of the Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority, said the young ones do not know the country.

Stating why the party would not support the “Not Too Young To Run” campaign, Igbokwe asserted that experience was required to hold a political post in Nigeria.

He also advised the youth to wait until they were old enough to hold political posts.

“When a young person is coming in, experience matters. The young person who is going to come, we want to know his pedigree – where are you coming from, what are you capable of doing,” he told SaharaReporters.

“If you pick a young person and make a governor, when he gets to that seat, he won’t know where to start from because you don’t have the experience and have not done that kind of job before.

“The young person cannot teach the old traditions; they should go and learn the trade because you can’t give what you don’t have. I will tell young people to be patient and not sound like a wailer.

“They don’t understand this country; the young ones are not seeing anything because they don’t want to see it,” he said.

