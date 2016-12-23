Reason Behind Chaos Wedding In Circulating Viral Video - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A shocking video which surfaced online some days ago of a wedding reception which turned messy as the bride and groom’s family fight it out at the event has gone viral with many people trying to piece the reason behind the violent attack at the joyous occasion.

Days after the video surfaced online, The Sun UK reported that the sad incident occurred in Toronto, Canada.

According to report, the violent clash was said to be a result of a longstanding clash between the two families prior to the wedding ceremony.

According to the video, guests at the event were also drawn into the clash as some suffered heavy blows delivered by members of either families.

Following the video’s viral status, a social media user, @Yamon7788 tweeted: “I was at this wedding, it happened in Scarborough, Toronto.

“It was beef between the groom’s side and the bride’s side.”

Another social media user who shared the video footage wrote: “This is my friend’s reception that happened on Saturday night at Scarborough Conventional (sic) centre down in Toronto, Canada.

“There was beef between the two sides getting married. Nothing about a picture of the bride and the ex.”

Watch video below:

