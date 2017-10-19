The People’s Democratic Party has responded to former President, Obasanjo’s statement refusing to go back to the PDP.

Obasanjo had likened going back to PDP with going back to one’s vomit when talking about it earlier. He’d said; “I have told the chairman that I was in the PDP before but not now. God forbid, se when dog vomits, it will go back to eat its vomit, no.

“I have said no partisan politics for me again, but Nigeria is my passion until death do us apart. And anything that concerns Nigeria, the good of Nigeria, you’ll see my involvement.

“So, the chairman has come to greet me and I greet am, and now that we have greeted ourselves, the chairman will be going, you gentlemen and ladies of the press, you can now go, leave the chairman alone.”

Confirming Obasanjo’s statements, Dayo Adeyeye, the Party’s spokesperson said; “He has said it before (that he won’t return to the party). We are not going to force him. No individual is bigger than the party.

“Obasanjo has the right to hold his opinion. But the PDP will not die, either he joins us or not.

“We respect his opinion. There’s nothing to say more than that. He is an individual and we respect him.”

