Why I went back to school to study law - Kanayo.O.Kanayo - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Multiple award-winning actor, Kanayo.O.Kanayo who recently enrolled to study Law at the University of Abuja, after he bagged a Masters degree from the University of Lagos, few years ago, has explained why he took the decision to go back to school.

In a brief chat with HVP, in Benin, recently, the veteran actor said he decided to go back to school in order to prove those who believe that entertainers are not educated wrong. According to him, “Many people believe that we are not educated but I am here to prove them wrong.”

KOK, however, did not shed more light on his law programme as he does not want to make it a public issue. But for whatever reason, the Imo State-born actor has paid his dues as far as the world of make-belief is concerned.

An alumnus of the University of Lagos, KOK holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Philosophy and a Masters Degree in Political Science from the same institution.

He hit the limelight after he acted as Chief Omego in the pioneering movie ‘Living In Bondage’, an instant hit that signaled a new dawn in the Nigerian movie industry.

