West Brom have sacked Tony Pulis as head coach following a poor run of form that leaves the Baggies in danger of relegation from the Premier League.

The former Stoke City boss has garnered a reputation as a survival specialist, but West Brom have stalled in 2017, winning only three Premier League matches since February.

Two of those victories came in the first two games of the current campaign before a torrid 10-game winless run began, with West Brom’s latest result a dispiriting 4-0 home reverse to champions Chelsea.

Owner Guochuan Lai watched on as sections of the Hawthorns support chanted for Pulis’ sacked and the club have now acted as they sit 17th in the table.

“We are in a results business and over the back-end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony’s contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

West Brom return to Premier League action with a trip to Wembley to face Tottenham this Saturday.

